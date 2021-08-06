 Skip to main content

Amazon Wins Court Battle Against India's Richest Man, Stalling Future Group's Sale To Reliance: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
  • The Indian Supreme Court ruled on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) favor to stall the sale of Future Group to Reliance Industries, TechCrunch reports. Reliance Industries is majorly owned by India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.
  • In 2020, Indian retail chain Reliance Retail agreed to acquire Future Group’s retail, wholesaler, logistics, and warehousing businesses, for $3.4 billion.
  • Amazon owns a stake in an unlisted Future unit and has argued that it contractually has the first right of refusal to buy Future, Bloomberg reports.  
  • Amazon approached the Singapore arbitrator to halt the deal for alleged violation of the contract. Singapore’s court order wasn’t valid in the South Asian market, argued, Future and Reliance.
  • India’s antitrust watchdog, Competition Commission, had approved the deal between the Indian firms in 2020.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.17% at $3,336.64 on the last check Friday.

