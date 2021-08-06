10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) from $246 to $445. Moderna shares fell 1.6% to $409.55 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut the price target on Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) from $220 to $200. Fiverr International shares rose 1.9% to $178.45 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lifted Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) price target from $360 to $410. Carvana shares rose 8.9% to $367.00 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) price target from $260 to $250. Becton, Dickinson shares fell 4.6% to close at $243.08 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) price target from $125 to $136. Papa John's shares rose 4% to close at $119.77 on Thursday.
- Chardan Capital boosted the price target for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) from $130 to $177. Intellia Therapeutics shares rose 2.1% to $168.69 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. lowered Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) price target from $93 to $86. Shake Shack shares rose 0.5% to close at $92.72 on Thursday.
- Wolfe Research boosted the price target on Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) from $180 to $230. Paylocity shares rose 2.3% to close at $219.28 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital cut Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) price target from $17 to $8. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares fell 0.7% to $5.89 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) from $32 to $45. ViacomCBS shares rose 0.9% to $41.91 in pre-market trading.
