5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) - P/E: 7.3 CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) - P/E: 0.6 OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) - P/E: 8.63 Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) - P/E: 8.44 Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) - P/E: 5.65

Sculptor Capital's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.12, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.62. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.18%, which has decreased by 47.19% from 52.37% last quarter.

Most recently, CNFinance Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.18, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.22. CNFinance Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

OP Bancorp's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.42, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.33. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.04%, which has increased by 1.26% from 2.78% last quarter.

Most recently, Synchrony Finl reported earnings per share at 2.12, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.73. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.87%, which has decreased by 0.32% from 2.19% last quarter.

Most recently, Investors Title reported earnings per share at 10.42, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 7.29. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.0%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 1.1% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.