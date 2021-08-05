Apple Senior Engineer Says She Has Been Placed On Indefinite Administrative Leave Over Raising Sexism Concerns

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjovik said she has been placed on indefinite administrative leave after raising concerns about sexism in office.

What Happened: Gjovik announced on Twitter that she was placed on indefinite leave while Apple investigates her concerns. She has also been barred from using Apple’s internal Slack channels.

So, following raising concerns to #Apple about #sexism, #hostileworkenvironment, & #unsafeworkconditions, I'm now on indefinite paid administrative leave per #Apple employee relations, while they investigate my concerns. This seems to include me not using Apple's internal Slack. — Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) August 4, 2021

in an interview with the Verge, Gjovik said she had been raising concerns with Apple employee relations about years of experiences with sexism, a hostile working environment and retaliation.

Apple initially offered Gjovik EAP therapy and medical leave, but she was not satisfied with the proposal.

A previous investigation by Apple into Gjovik’s claims about sex discrimination at the Tim Cook-led company was closed by the employee relations team after they allegedly found that nothing was wrong.

Why It Matters: Apple has seen an increase in employee activism this year.

It was reported in May that Apple fired product manager Antonio Garcia Martinez after several employees complained about his discriminatory comments against women and people of color.

The Cupertino, California-based company, known to follow an office-centric culture, has also been criticized by its employees for its return to office policy. In an internal letter addressed to Cook in June, employees noted that the policy had forced some of their colleagues to quit.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 0.3% lower in Wednesday’s trading session at $146.95.

