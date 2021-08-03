Why Take-Two's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) is trading lower Tuesday morning after the company issued guidance below estimates.

Take-Two said it expects full year fiscal 2022 revenue to be in a range of $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion, which was below the estimate of $3.45 billion. The company said it expects its fiscal second-quarter revenue to be in a range of $740 million to $790 million, which was below the estimate of $878.25 million.

Take-Two reported quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the estimate of 89 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $813.35 million, which beat the estimate of $689.22 million.

Price Action: Take-Two has traded as high as $214.91 and as low as $151 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 4.36% at $165.65.