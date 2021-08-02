Hyatt Hotels Opens Thompson Savannah Property In Georgia
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: H) has opened Thompson Savannah, the brand's first property in Georgia.
- Thompson Savannah is a joint venture developed by Regent Partners, Mariner Group, and Cadre.
- Set along the banks of the Savannah River, Thompson Savannah is located at the junction of the city's Historic District and its newest neighborhood, Eastern Wharf.
- The property has 193 guestrooms, including 21 suites.
- "This neighborhood strikes the perfect balance for visitors looking to experience all the magic that Savannah has to offer from both a historical and a modern lens," said Matt Graham, general manager of Thompson Savannah.
- Price action: H shares are trading lower by 2.64% at $77.79 on the last check Monday.
