Parsons Secures Prime Spot On Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
- Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has won a prime position on the General Services Administration's (GSA) multiple-award ASTRO indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Parsons was selected for six pools: ground, space, development and integration, research, support, and training.
- The contract has a potential value in the multi-billions with no defined ceiling value and a 10-year ordering period.
- The contract's scope includes operations, maintenance, readiness, development, research and development, hardware, and systems integration of manned, unmanned, and optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms.
- The new contract is administered through GSA's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM).
- Price action: PSN shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $38.57 on the last check Monday.
