iPower Ramps Up Warehouse Capacity With California Facility
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 1:33pm   Comments
  • Online hydroponic equipment supplier and retailer iPower Inc (NASDAQ: IPWagreed to lease a new warehouse and logistics facility in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.  
  • This newly built facility, located near an international airport in Ontario, CA, will have 100,000 sq ft of useable space. 
  • It will more than double the current warehouse capacity and support the ongoing strong demand for hydroponics products and accessories.
  • Price action: IPW shares traded higher by 2.86% at $5.04 on the last check Monday.

