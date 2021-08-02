iPower Ramps Up Warehouse Capacity With California Facility
- Online hydroponic equipment supplier and retailer iPower Inc (NASDAQ: IPW) agreed to lease a new warehouse and logistics facility in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
- This newly built facility, located near an international airport in Ontario, CA, will have 100,000 sq ft of useable space.
- It will more than double the current warehouse capacity and support the ongoing strong demand for hydroponics products and accessories.
- Price action: IPW shares traded higher by 2.86% at $5.04 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.