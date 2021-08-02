 Skip to main content

63 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 5:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares surged 55% to close at $6.37 on Friday after the company said the FDA has granted its eryaspase fast track designation for the treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia patients who have developed hypersensitivity reactions to E. coli-derived pegylated asparaginase.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) climbed 38.9% to settle at $8.25 amid earlier comments from former FDA Commissioner he 'wouldn't be surprised' if 1m/day are being infected with delta variant.
  • MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) surged 30.8% to settle at $17.00. The company priced a $176 million IPO at $13 a piece, on the higher end of an $11.50 to $13.50 range.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) gained 28.2% to close at $8.28. After the closing bell on Friday, Marin Software reported an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.36 per share.
  • Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares climbed 21.9% to close at $325.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
  • Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) shares gained 20.6% to close at $17.00. Rallybio priced its IPO at $13 per share.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) rose 17.3% to settle at $5.50.
  • Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) gained 17.3% to close at $17.59. The company priced its IPO at $15 a share.
  • Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) rose 16.6% to settle at $74.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also reported guidance figures.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) gained 15.4% to close at $12.01 along with other masks, PPE and respiratory product makers after CDC documents warned the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox.
  • Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) gained 14.8% to settle at $7.74.
  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) surged 14.5% to close at $4.03.
  • Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) jumped 14.1% to settle at $96.99 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) gained 13.6% to settle at $44.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
  • GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) rose 13.5% to close at $19.70.
  • Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) climbed 13.3% to settle at $22.11 following Q3 results.
  • One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) gained 13.2% to close at $5.99. One Stop Systems is expected to report Q2 earnings on August 12.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 13.1% to settle at $9.00.
  • DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) gained 13% to close at $515.51 as second-quarter results easily topped the consensus forecast.
  • Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) jumped 12.9% to settle at $50.18 following Q2 results.
  • Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) gained 12.5% to close at $56.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised its FY22 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) jumped 12.4% to close at $13.64 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN) rose 12.4% to settle at $36.31 folloiwng strong quarterly results.
  • Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) gained 12% to $34.33.
  • Ucommune International Ltd(NASDAQ: UK) shares climbed 11.8% to close at $1.23 as the company signed a cooperation agreement for asset-light project at the Beijing Asia Financial Center.
  • Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) gained 11.8% to close at $2.55.
  • Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) rose 11.3% to close at $26.54. Bioventus Incannounced an agreement to buy Misonix in a cash-and-stock deal.
  • KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) gained 9% to close at $348.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance with a midpoint above analyst estimates.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) rose 8.2% to close at $17.29 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $30 price target.
  • First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) rose 7.5% to close at $3.71.

 

Losers

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares dipped 32.7% to settle at $69.53 amid investor and analyst reaction to the company's recent biomarker data from an open-label study of simufilam, its investigational drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
  • Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) shares tumbled 29% to close at $24.85 on Friday. Icosavax priced an upsized $182 million IPO, which had initially penciled in a $100 million raise.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 23.3% to settle at $2.99. Atossa Therapeutics, earlier during the month, said it received regulatory approval to open clinical study of AT-H201 in Australia.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) dropped 23.2% to settle at $4.07 after jumping 65% on Thursday. Xenetic Biosciences recently reported closing of $12.5 million private placement priced at a premium to market.
  • Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) dropped 22.4% to close at $27.64.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) fell 20.9% to settle at $34.43. Weakness was attributed to sympathy with peer Cassava, which has fallen following recent Alzheimer's data.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) dropped 18.2% to close at $58.90. Pinterest reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported weaker-than-expected growth in monthly active users and issued bearish revenue forecast for the third quarter. JP Morgan and Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) dipped 17% to close at $13.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) fell 16.7% to settle at $2.88.
  • Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares dropped 16.7% to close at $11.29 on Friday after jumping 48% on Thursday. Intec Pharma recently reported a $30 million private placement.
  • Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) fell 16.4% to settle at $100.96. Credicorp is expected to report Q2 earnings on Thursday August 12, 2021.
  • 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) dropped 15.1% to close at $16.25.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) fell 14.7% to settle at $17.20.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 14.1% to close at $3.66 following downbeat Q2 results.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) fell 13.7% to close at $68.01. IGM Biosciences appointed Chris H. Takimoto, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P., to the role of Chief Medical Officer.
  • Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) fell 13.3% to close at $130.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) dropped 13.1% to close at $2.52.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) dipped 13.1% to settle at $5.91.
  • Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) fell 12.8% to close at $3.56. Tricida is scheduled to release Q2 results on August 9.
  • Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) fell 12.7% to settle at $20.20.
  • GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) dropped 12.3% to close at $9.95. The company recently reported $16 million in warrant exercise proceeds.
  • Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) fell 12.1% to close at $4.22.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares declined 10.3% to close at $0.7789 after jumping over 16% on Thursday. The company recently received a Complete Response Letter from the Food and Drug Administration requesting at least 1 additional trial.
  • Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 10% to close at $51.79 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY21 guidance.
  • Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) dropped 10% to settle at $15.36.
  • Dole PLC (NYSE: DOLE) shares declined 9.4% to close at $14.50 after pricing its IPO at $16 a share.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) fell 8.6% to settle at $2.56 after jumping over 15% on Thursday.
  • US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) fell 8.3% to close at $35.00 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 8.3% to close at $10.34 following Q2 results.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 7.6% to settle at $3,327.59. Amazon.com reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares fell 6.2% to close at $184.51 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
  • ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) fell 6.1% to close at $3.41.
  • Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY) fell 4.7% to close at $31.19 after the company issued Q2 guidance below estimates.

