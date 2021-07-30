5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

Ternium (NYSE:TX) - P/E: 6.87 Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) - P/E: 0.27 West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) - P/E: 4.61 Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) - P/E: 8.33 Celanese (NYSE:CE) - P/E: 7.19

Most recently, Ternium reported earnings per share at 3.07, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 2.11. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.66%, which has decreased by 5.01% from 5.67% last quarter.

Most recently, Hycroft Mining Holding reported earnings per share at -0.16, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.55. Hycroft Mining Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, West Fraser Timber reported earnings per share at 12.32, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 6.96. West Fraser Timber does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.02 in Q2 to 0.69 now. Jewett-Cameron Trading does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Celanese's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 5.02, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.46. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.76%, which has decreased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 1.79%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.