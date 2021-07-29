'Hawkeye' Sets November Premiere: Will It Be A Marvel Hit Like 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier'?

Disney announced the premiere date for “Hawkeye,” its fourth live-action Marvel original series set to air on Disney+.

What Happened: Starring Jeremy Renner as the title character, “Hawkeye” will premiere on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2021.

The show could see Hawkeye train Kate Bishop as the next Hawkeye in the storyline of the series.

A spinoff series of Hawkeye character Echo was previously said to be in the works, showing that Disney is placing some faith in the show being well-received.

Why It’s Important: Disney’s Marvel live-action shows have been well-received by fans and subscribers and also praised by critics.

“WandaVision” and “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” earned 28 Emmy nominations for the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

The success of the Disney+ shows could also help Disney’s box office in the future. The storyline of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” is rumored to be the lead-in to “Captain America 4” with the same showrunner working on both.

“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” passed “Mandalorian” and “WandaVision” as the most-watched live-action original series premiere from the company.

The recently launched “Loki” had 731 million minutes of viewing time for its premiere episode (with two additional days). The total marked the most-watched live-action original series premiere on Disney+, passing the 495 minutes for “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.”

Fourteen million people watched the “Loki” premiere.

Disney ended the second quarter with 103.6 million paying subscribers of Disney+. The company saw its average paid per user fall 29% due to lower monthly prices in international markets.

The additional Marvel show could lead to a strong end of the year for Disney and continue to monetize the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a large acquisition for Disney that has paid off across several business lines.

Disney could also premiere the shows on Disney+ and then release additional Marvel movies in both theaters and at a higher price on the streaming platform like it did with “Black Widow.”

