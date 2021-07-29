Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- US Gross Domestic Product report for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The second-quarter GDP is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.0% from 6.4% in the first quarter.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims dropping to 390,000 for the July 24 week from 419,000 in the prior week.
- The pending home sales index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Pending home sales exceeded estimates in May with an 8.0% monthly surge to 114.7. However, analysts expect the index declining 0.8% in June.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
