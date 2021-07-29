Krispy Kreme Doughnuts To Celebrate 20 Years Of...Xbox?

A doughnut chain is helping Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic Xbox gaming console.

What Happened: Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT), which recently went public, is launching an Xbox-themed “Nexus Level” doughnut to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Xbox console, released in November 2001.

Krispy Kreme’s UK Twitter page shared the news and also highlighted the launch with a clever marketing video featuring Kristina Kareem and Xavier Boxell.

The doughnuts will be sold for around $3 each or around $20 for a dozen. Krispy Kreme will giveaway 120 Xbox Series X as part of the marketing campaign. Customers who purchase a dozen doughnuts will also be eligible to win a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Each box of the promotion doughnuts will have a QR code to scan to see if it was a winner.

UK Only?: The doughnuts will be available in stores, cabinets and online in the United Kingdom and Ireland from Aug. 2 through Aug. 22.

There are over 130 Krispy Kreme locations in the U.K. and another 1,000+ supermarkets that sell doughnuts in stores.

Krispy Kreme is only offering doughnuts in the U.K. and Ireland as of now with some responses on Twitter commenting back to people wanting them in other territories.

The Xbox was released in November 2001, so perhaps the doughnuts could make an appearance in other countries throughout the rest of the year.

Why It’s Important: Microsoft reported fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The company saw its Xbox division post 4% lower revenue on a year-over-year basis. Revenue for the segment was $128 million in the fourth quarter.

Microsoft highlighted Xbox growth ahead during its earnings call. The company faced tough comps due to the pandemic stay-at-home effect leading to huge numbers in the video game industry.

Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and first-party titles were strong in the fourth quarter, according to the company. Weaker sales of third-party games was listed as a reason for the decline.

The promotion from Krispy Kreme could bring attention to the Xbox and serve as an important reminder that the Xbox turns 20 later this year. This could mean Microsoft has other marketing campaigns planned to gain new and old customers.