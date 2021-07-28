5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) - P/E: 8.04 Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) - P/E: 3.36 Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) - P/E: 7.19 Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) - P/E: 2.06 Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) - P/E: 8.02

USD Partners has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.26, which has increased by 8.33% compared to Q4, which was 0.24. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.09%, which has decreased by 0.3% from last quarter's yield of 8.39%.

This quarter, Navios Maritime Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.01 in Q1 and is now 4.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.84%, which has increased by 0.24% from 0.6% last quarter.

Greenland Technologies's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.21, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.5. Greenland Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Cresud SACIF experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.16 in Q2 and is now -0.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.07%, which has decreased by 0.69% from last quarter's yield of 2.76%.

This quarter, Kelly Services experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.41 in Q4 and is now 0.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.76%, which has increased by 0.48% from 1.28% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.