 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Share:

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

  1. USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) - P/E: 8.04
  2. Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) - P/E: 3.36
  3. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) - P/E: 7.19
  4. Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) - P/E: 2.06
  5. Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) - P/E: 8.02

USD Partners has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.26, which has increased by 8.33% compared to Q4, which was 0.24. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.09%, which has decreased by 0.3% from last quarter's yield of 8.39%.

This quarter, Navios Maritime Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.01 in Q1 and is now 4.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.84%, which has increased by 0.24% from 0.6% last quarter.

Greenland Technologies's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.21, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.5. Greenland Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Cresud SACIF experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.16 in Q2 and is now -0.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.07%, which has decreased by 0.69% from last quarter's yield of 2.76%.

This quarter, Kelly Services experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.41 in Q4 and is now 0.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.76%, which has increased by 0.48% from 1.28% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (NMM + USDP)

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com