Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning session, 216 companies made new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:GROM). IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 72.07% to reach its 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $182.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.81%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.