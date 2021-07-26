Netflix Catching 'Em All? New Live Action Pokémon Show In Development

One of the most well-known video game franchises could soon have a live-action show to go with it.

What Happened: Pokémon Company, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, could be part of a continued focus from Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to expand its family and anime offerings, two areas the brand hits.

“Lucifer” co-showrunner and executive producer Joe Henderson is developing a live-action Pokémon offering for Netflix, according to Variety.

Henderson has worked on shows like “11.22.63,” “Graceland” and “White Collar.” Henderson is also adapting his own comic “Shadecraft” for Netflix.

Netflix is home to multiple existing Pokémon shows including “Pokémon: Indigo League” and “Pokémon Journeys.”

Why It’s Important: The show would follow a similar style to the “Detective Pikachu” movie that was released in 2019. The movie made $430 million in worldwide box office revenue on a reported budget of $150 million.

Netflix has pushed to launch more content in the anime genre and also launch new family/kids offerings. The company developed a live-action “Death Note” movie in 2017 and current projects include a live-action “Cowboy Bebop” show.

The Pokémon news also comes as Netflix is pushing into video games, which could lead to possible partnerships down the road.

Strong interest in a live-action Pokémon show could have a trickle-down success for Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY), a partial owner of Pokémon and the company behind the video games.

The success of the mobile game “Pokémon Go” led to increased sales of Pokémon games, cards and consumer products and helped send share of Nintendo higher.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares are flat at $515.49 on Monday.