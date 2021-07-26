Box Introduces Box Sign To Manage Entire Content Lifecycle In Cloud
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) launched its native e-signature capability, Box Sign, to customers on Business and Enterprise plans at no additional cost.
- Box Sign delivers unlimited signatures and a robust set of APIs, enabling businesses to digitize and modernize the way agreements are managed and governed in the cloud.
- The Box business plans will include the basic functionality.
- The advanced features that help automate high-volume, complex e-signature use cases will be available in higher-tier plans.
- With the addition of natively embedded e-signatures, Box customers will be able to manage the entire content lifecycle in the cloud, realizing the value of their content at no additional cost, Chief Product Officer Diego Dugatkin stated.
- Price action: BOX shares traded lower by 1.95% at $23.59 on the last check Monday.
