Box Introduces Box Sign To Manage Entire Content Lifecycle In Cloud
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOXlaunched its native e-signature capability, Box Sign, to customers on Business and Enterprise plans at no additional cost.
  • Box Sign delivers unlimited signatures and a robust set of APIs, enabling businesses to digitize and modernize the way agreements are managed and governed in the cloud. 
  • The Box business plans will include the basic functionality. 
  • The advanced features that help automate high-volume, complex e-signature use cases will be available in higher-tier plans.
  • With the addition of natively embedded e-signatures, Box customers will be able to manage the entire content lifecycle in the cloud, realizing the value of their content at no additional cost, Chief Product Officer Diego Dugatkin stated.
  • Price action: BOX shares traded lower by 1.95% at $23.59 on the last check Monday.

