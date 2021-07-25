 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shyamalan's 'Old' Is New Box Office Champ, 'Space Jam' Drops To Fourth-Place
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2021 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
Shyamalan's 'Old' Is New Box Office Champ, 'Space Jam' Drops To Fourth-Place

M. Night Shyamalan's horror-thriller "Old" from Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures was the top film in U.S. theaters over the weekend, albeit with a relatively mild $16.5 million box office in a release on 3,355 screens.

What Happened: "Old" and "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" from ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ: VIAC) Paramount, which grossed $13.3 million, were the two new major releases over the weekend, taking the top two spots among the highest grossing films despite mixed-to-negative reviews and a lack of bankable Hollywood stars.

But the big story over the weekend was the collapse of last weekend's box office champ, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" from AT&T's (NYSE: T) Warner Bros., which grossed $31 million in its opening weekend but dropped by 69% to only $9.5 million in its second weekend in theaters. However, both "Space Jam" and the third place finisher at the box office, The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) "Black Widow" (grossing $11.6 million) are being simultaneously released in theaters and on streaming services, whereas "Old" and "Snake Eyes," along with fifth place finisher "F9" from Universal (grossing $4.7 million), are exclusive to theaters.

Related Link 10 Looney Facts About Bugs Bunny That You Probably Never Knew

What Happens Next: Looking ahead, the big releases opening July 30 include "Stillwater" starring Matt Damon from Comcast's Focus Features, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and A24's "The Green Knight" starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander.

A24 also scored the Sept. 24 opening night selection at the New York Film Festival with "The Tragedy of Macbeth," a new film version of the Shakespeare perennial starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand under the direction of Joel Coen. The film will have its streaming release via Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple+ following its theatrical engagements.

Photo: Gael García Bernal in "Old," courtesy Universal Pictures.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA)

2021 Tokyo Olympic Athletes Not Sharing in Wealth Generated By Worldwide Event
How Many Medals Could USA Olympics Team Win At The 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
#FollowFriday, Tokyo Olympics Edition: Top Athletes And Accounts To Follow On Twitter
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Roku Nears All-Time Highs
Who Wins When The Olympics Come Around? Not The Local Economy
WWE To Broadcast SummerSlam In Movie Theater Presentation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: movies Old, weekend box officeNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com