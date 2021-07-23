Cell Analysis Instruments Provider Cytek Biosciences Kick Starts Trading After Pricing IPO At $17
- Cytek Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) shares started trading today after its initial public offering was priced to raise about $200 million for the cell-analysis Company.
- Cytek has developed high-resolution, high-content, and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling.
- Supported by the firm's Aurora and Northern Lights systems, a cell sorter called the Aurora CS allows a higher level of multiplexing than traditional flow cytometry.
- Apart from the Northern Lights CLC system, which is available for clinical use in China and the European Union, Cytek's products are for research use only.
- In documentation filed with the SEC, Cytek reported $24.3 million in total revenues in Q1 of 2021 compared to $18 million a year ago.
- Its quarterly net income was $102,000, compared to a net loss of $839,000 in the same quarter a year ago.
- Cytek ended Q1 2021 with $168.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.
- As of March 31, 2021, the Company has placed over 750 instruments to over 620 companies.
- Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Piper Sandler, and Cowen acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.
- Price Action: At midday, the shares were trading at $17.89, 5% above the $17 a share set for the IPO. The shares opened at $20.10.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Offerings IPOs General