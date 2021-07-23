Deutsche Initiates Coverage On Indie Semiconductor With Buy, Sees 67% Upside
- Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore initiated coverage of Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) with a Buy rating and $14 price target, implying 66.7% upside.
- As per Seymore, the company offers compelling growth potential in the AutoTech market, one of the most attractive secular growth areas within the semiconductor sector.
- Indie's decade-plus strategic focus on the automotive market has caused significant traction with customers.
- Price action: INDI shares traded higher by 3.75% at $8.57 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for INDI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Craig-Hallum
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
