 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Deutsche Initiates Coverage On Indie Semiconductor With Buy, Sees 67% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 3:03pm   Comments
Share:
Deutsche Initiates Coverage On Indie Semiconductor With Buy, Sees 67% Upside
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore initiated coverage of Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) with a Buy rating and $14 price target, implying 66.7% upside.
  • As per Seymore, the company offers compelling growth potential in the AutoTech market, one of the most attractive secular growth areas within the semiconductor sector.
  • Indie's decade-plus strategic focus on the automotive market has caused significant traction with customers.
  • Price action: INDI shares traded higher by 3.75% at $8.57 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for INDI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2021Craig-HallumInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for INDI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INDI)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2021
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TALJP MorganDowngrades7.6
GOTUJP MorganDowngrades3.5
PAYOGoldman SachsInitiates Coverage On11.5
PFXOppenheimerInitiates Coverage On
KERNLake StreetInitiates Coverage On8.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com