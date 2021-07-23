FollowFriday, Tokyo Olympics Edition: Top Athletes And Accounts To Follow On Twitter

FollowFriday is a segment where Benzinga highlights accounts on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) that are worth checking out based on a sector or common interest.

This week's edition features accounts themed on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which are airing across the Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) network of channels.

NBC Olympics: As the official coverage provider, this is the account to follow in the U.S. The NBC Olympics Twitter account has been sharing stories, previews and scheduling updates to keep viewers in the loop of all things Tokyo Olympics.

Olympics Account: The official Olympics Twitter account has over 6 million followers. The account could be one to follow to see world records and more international stories outside of the U.S.

Simone Biles: The gold medal-winning gymnast has her eyes set on more hardware. Biles has over 1.2 million followers and became the first Olympian to get her own Emoji on Twitter. Using the hashtags #simone and #simonebiles creates a gymnast emoji at the end of the hashtag.

Michael Phelps: With more medals (28) and gold medals (23) than any Summer Olympics competitor, Phelps is one of the most well-known names in the field. Phelps is retired from the sport and will now be a correspondent for NBC. He will also call select swim events with Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines.

Phelps has over 1.9 million followers and look for him to share stories he covers during the games and see him cheer on Team USA Swimming.

Rowdy Gaines: One of the top names to know for NBC’s coverage is Rowdy Gaines. The former gold medal winner is a top swimming commentator and has covered the sport at every Summer Olympics since 1996.

Jack Doles: As a West Michigan resident, the name I know when it comes to Olympic coverage is Jack Doles, a member of NBC affiliate WOOD TV. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics mark the 11th Olympics covered by Doles. Following Doles on Twitter will give viewers some behind the scene looks at the media coverage of the Olympics and some in-depth stories on athletes.

Nyjah Huston: Skateboarding makes its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2020 Olympic Games. One of the big names to watch in the sport is Nyjah Huston, the U.S. athlete favored to win a gold medal.

Huston has six golds and five silvers in the World Championship for Men’s Skateboard Street. He is a millionaire winning more prize money in the history of skateboarding. He also has one of the largest followings of Olympic athletes with over five million followers including 235,000 on Twitter and over 4.7 million on Instagram.