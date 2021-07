Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 117 stocks made new 52-week lows.

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB).

(NASDAQ:BTB). Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 74.01% to reach its 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares were down 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.65.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.35. Shares traded down 16.47%.

(NYSE:DIDI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.35. Shares traded down 16.47%. KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares made a new 52-week low of $26.89 on Friday. The stock was down 24.39% for the day.

(NYSE:BEKE) shares made a new 52-week low of $26.89 on Friday. The stock was down 24.39% for the day. Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Friday. The stock was down 6.35% for the day.

(NYSE:LU) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Friday. The stock was down 6.35% for the day. Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares fell to $10.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.42%.

(NYSE:TME) shares fell to $10.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.42%. Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.50 on Friday, moving down 14.59%.

(NYSE:YMM) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.50 on Friday, moving down 14.59%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.04 on Friday morning, moving down 15.69%.

(NASDAQ:GDS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.04 on Friday morning, moving down 15.69%. iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.21. The stock traded down 6.8%.

(NASDAQ:IQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.21. The stock traded down 6.8%. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.97 on Friday morning, moving down 11.21%.

(NYSE:RLX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.97 on Friday morning, moving down 11.21%. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares were down 3.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.54.

(NYSE:ATHM) shares were down 3.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.54. Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) stock hit a yearly low of $113.62. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ASND) stock hit a yearly low of $113.62. The stock was down 2.63% for the day. TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Friday. The stock was down 58.36% for the day.

(NYSE:TAL) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Friday. The stock was down 58.36% for the day. Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.05. The stock was down 6.98% on the session.

(NYSE:DDL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.05. The stock was down 6.98% on the session. MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.77%.

(NYSE:MNSO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.77%. New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares fell to $2.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 56.56%.

(NYSE:EDU) shares fell to $2.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 56.56%. Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.49. The stock traded down 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:NEOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.49. The stock traded down 0.35%. AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.76. The stock traded down 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:ABCL) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.76. The stock traded down 1.03%. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares set a new 52-week low of $53.16. The stock traded down 8.1%.

(NASDAQ:YY) shares set a new 52-week low of $53.16. The stock traded down 8.1%. Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 14.59%.

(NYSE:YSG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 14.59%. OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.36%.

(NYSE:OCFT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.36%. loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) shares moved down 0.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.03, drifting down 0.45%.

(NYSE:LDI) shares moved down 0.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.03, drifting down 0.45%. DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) shares set a new yearly low of $6.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.

(NYSE:DBRG) shares set a new yearly low of $6.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session. Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) shares set a new yearly low of $32.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GO) shares set a new yearly low of $32.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.18 on Friday morning, moving down 6.43%.

(NYSE:HUYA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.18 on Friday morning, moving down 6.43%. Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares set a new yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was down 19.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:API) shares set a new yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was down 19.31% on the session. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.26. Shares traded down 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:GOCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.26. Shares traded down 0.75%. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares moved up 0.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.60, drifting up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ:FOLD) shares moved up 0.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.60, drifting up 0.46%. Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.13 on Friday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ASTR) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.13 on Friday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day. Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.01%.

(NYSE:DM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.01%. Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock hit $27.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.27%.

(NASDAQ:BZUN) stock hit $27.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.27%. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares hit a yearly low of $14.81. The stock was down 17.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VNET) shares hit a yearly low of $14.81. The stock was down 17.49% on the session. Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.51. The stock was down 8.42% on the session.

(NYSE:UP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.51. The stock was down 8.42% on the session. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares were down 3.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.47.

(NYSE:RSI) shares were down 3.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.47. Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) shares moved down 1.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.85, drifting down 1.43%.

(NASDAQ:GBT) shares moved down 1.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.85, drifting down 1.43%. Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares moved down 40.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.70, drifting down 40.36%.

(NYSE:DAO) shares moved down 40.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.70, drifting down 40.36%. Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock hit $7.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.55%.

(NASDAQ:VLDR) stock hit $7.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.55%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.55%.

(NASDAQ:MDGL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.55%. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.79%.

(NASDAQ:IRTC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.79%. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.16%.

(NASDAQ:DOYU) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.16%. FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.57%.

(NASDAQ:FGEN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.57%. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock hit a yearly low of $3.71. The stock was down 57.31% for the day.

(NYSE:GOTU) stock hit a yearly low of $3.71. The stock was down 57.31% for the day. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) stock hit a yearly low of $55.80. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CVGW) stock hit a yearly low of $55.80. The stock was down 0.75% for the day. Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.73%.

(NASDAQ:HLG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.73%. Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) stock drifted down 36.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.92.

(NYSE:ZME) stock drifted down 36.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.92. Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.71 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:MRSN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.71 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Friday morning, moving down 9.91%.

(NYSE:RAAS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Friday morning, moving down 9.91%. Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:TVTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%. BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares moved down 4.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.72, drifting down 4.18%.

(NASDAQ:BTAI) shares moved down 4.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.72, drifting down 4.18%. ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.75. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ORIC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.75. The stock was down 4.57% on the session. Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares set a new yearly low of $15.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AKYA) shares set a new yearly low of $15.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.82% on the session. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:BRW) stock hit $4.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%.

(NYSE:BRW) stock hit $4.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%. PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.91%.

(NASDAQ:PETS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.91%. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Friday morning, moving down 3.32%.

(NASDAQ:CGEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Friday morning, moving down 3.32%. Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) shares set a new yearly low of $13.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.97% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VOR) shares set a new yearly low of $13.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.97% on the session. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.26. The stock traded down 2.03%.

(NASDAQ:ESPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.26. The stock traded down 2.03%. Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:RLMD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%. Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares moved down 2.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.48, drifting down 2.1%.

(NASDAQ:BOLT) shares moved down 2.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.48, drifting down 2.1%. Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Friday, moving down 18.83%.

(NYSE:BEDU) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Friday, moving down 18.83%. iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 29.82%.

(NYSE:IH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 29.82%. CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares moved down 1.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.54, drifting down 1.42%.

(NASDAQ:CTMX) shares moved down 1.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.54, drifting down 1.42%. Tuscan Hldgs (NASDAQ:THCB) stock hit a yearly low of $9.69. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.

(NASDAQ:THCB) stock hit a yearly low of $9.69. The stock was down 0.98% for the day. Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 74.01%.

(NASDAQ:REAX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 74.01%. Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Friday morning, moving down 4.04%.

(NASDAQ:BDTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Friday morning, moving down 4.04%. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock hit a yearly low of $7.78. The stock was down 4.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NLTX) stock hit a yearly low of $7.78. The stock was down 4.16% for the day. High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) shares moved down 2.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.03, drifting down 2.09%.

(NASDAQ:HITI) shares moved down 2.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.03, drifting down 2.09%. Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares fell to $1.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%.

(NASDAQ:YJ) shares fell to $1.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%. Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.81 and moving up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ:BDSX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.81 and moving up 0.2%. 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Friday morning, moving down 39.47%.

(NASDAQ:YQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Friday morning, moving down 39.47%. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) shares fell to $2.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.53%.

(NASDAQ:APTO) shares fell to $2.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.53%. Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) shares moved down 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.06, drifting down 0.48%.

(AMEX:GSS) shares moved down 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.06, drifting down 0.48%. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares were down 21.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.37.

(NASDAQ:ADVM) shares were down 21.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.37. Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Friday morning, moving up 3.54%.

(NASDAQ:ELEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Friday morning, moving up 3.54%. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.38. Shares traded down 10.08%.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.38. Shares traded down 10.08%. HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock drifted down 2.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.42.

(NASDAQ:HOOK) stock drifted down 2.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.42. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares moved down 3.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.36, drifting down 3.48%.

(NYSE:HRTG) shares moved down 3.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.36, drifting down 3.48%. Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.09 on Friday. The stock was down 4.79% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TERN) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.09 on Friday. The stock was down 4.79% for the day. NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares were down 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.95.

(NASDAQ:NXTC) shares were down 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.95. BCLS Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLSA) shares were down 2.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.00.

(NASDAQ:BLSA) shares were down 2.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.00. Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares moved down 2.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88, drifting down 2.67%.

(NASDAQ:FRLN) shares moved down 2.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88, drifting down 2.67%. Eneti (NYSE:NETI) stock hit $15.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.01%.

(NYSE:NETI) stock hit $15.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.01%. Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Friday morning, moving down 3.23%.

(NASDAQ:SGTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Friday morning, moving down 3.23%. Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Friday. The stock was down 4.8% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ARDX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Friday. The stock was down 4.8% for the day. Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares hit a yearly low of $6.72. The stock was down 4.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ENSC) shares hit a yearly low of $6.72. The stock was down 4.05% on the session. Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock hit a yearly low of $6.52. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CPOP) stock hit a yearly low of $6.52. The stock was down 7.46% for the day. First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.26. Shares traded down 14.44%.

(NYSE:FHS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.26. Shares traded down 14.44%. Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares were down 4.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.00.

(NASDAQ:SECO) shares were down 4.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.00. Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday, moving down 6.95%.

(NYSE:STG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday, moving down 6.95%. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares were down 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.16.

(NASDAQ:VYGR) shares were down 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.16. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock traded down 10.0%.

(NYSE:MOGU) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock traded down 10.0%. OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares were down 32.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.63.

(NYSE:ONE) shares were down 32.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.63. Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.85%.

(NASDAQ:MDNA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.85%. Tanzanian Gold (AMEX:TRX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was down 5.89% for the day.

(AMEX:TRX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was down 5.89% for the day. Engine Media Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) stock drifted down 2.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.84.

(NASDAQ:GAME) stock drifted down 2.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.84. Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.43%.

(NASDAQ:MKD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.43%. Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.19. The stock was down 37.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SNTG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.19. The stock was down 37.32% on the session. Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IMRA) stock hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 3.03% for the day. Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was down 15.89% for the day.

(NYSE:NEW) stock hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was down 15.89% for the day. Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.32. Shares traded down 2.43%.

(NASDAQ:ELDN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.32. Shares traded down 2.43%. China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Friday morning, moving down 36.38%.

(NYSE:COE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Friday morning, moving down 36.38%. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) shares fell to $8.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.67%.

(NASDAQ:YMTX) shares fell to $8.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.67%. OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.27. The stock traded down 6.39%.

(NASDAQ:ONCS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.27. The stock traded down 6.39%. RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Friday morning, moving down 33.92%.

(NASDAQ:REDU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Friday morning, moving down 33.92%. Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.87. Shares traded down 1.95%.

(NASDAQ:SCPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.87. Shares traded down 1.95%. Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares moved up 2.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81, drifting up 2.63%.

(NASDAQ:TRKA) shares moved up 2.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81, drifting up 2.63%. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving down 13.33%.

(NASDAQ:KRKR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving down 13.33%. Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BAOS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 4.53% on the session. Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) shares were down 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.77.

(NASDAQ:LUMO) shares were down 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.77. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Friday. The stock was down 21.33% for the day.

(NASDAQ:METX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Friday. The stock was down 21.33% for the day. LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.11 this morning. The stock was down 19.72% on the session.

(NYSE:LAIX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.11 this morning. The stock was down 19.72% on the session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares moved down 8.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.12, drifting down 8.47%.

(NASDAQ:TIRX) shares moved down 8.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.12, drifting down 8.47%. AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Friday. The stock was down 23.28% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AZRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Friday. The stock was down 23.28% for the day. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Friday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Friday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day. ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock hit $1.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.28%.

(NYSE:IO) stock hit $1.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.28%. China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CXDC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 1.05% for the day. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Friday, moving down 7.91%.

(NASDAQ:CLEU) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Friday, moving down 7.91%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 7.83% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SONN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 7.83% on the session. Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.49%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!