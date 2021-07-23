Xponential Fitness Prices Downsized IPO Below Expected Range
- Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF), a fitness franchiser, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 10 million shares at $12 per ordinary share.
- It had earlier expected to sell 13.3 million shares at $14 to $16 per share.
- The underwriters of the offering have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million ordinary shares.
- The company's shares will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol XPOF.
- It expects the offering to close on July 27, 2021.
