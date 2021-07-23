 Skip to main content

Xponential Fitness Prices Downsized IPO Below Expected Range

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 10:00am   Comments
  • Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF), a fitness franchiser, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 10 million shares at $12 per ordinary share.
  • It had earlier expected to sell 13.3 million shares at $14 to $16 per share.
  • The underwriters of the offering have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million ordinary shares.
  • The company's shares will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol XPOF.
  • It expects the offering to close on July 27, 2021.

