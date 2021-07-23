Why Chinese Education Stocks Are Trading Sharply Lower Today
Chinese education stocks are trading sharply lower Friday after a Bloomberg report suggested that China is considering asking tutoring firms to transition into non-profits, as the country continues its crackdown on the industry.
At last check Friday, the following companies were all trading significantly lower:
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BEDU) was down 27.4% at $2.97.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) was down 34.1% at $4.40.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE: EDU) was down 62.50% at $2.39.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE: GOTU) was down 58.80% at $3.96.
- OneSmart International Education Group Ltd (NYSE: ONE) was down 26.70% at 77 cents.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) was down 18.90% at $1.84.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) was down 57.10% at $8.85.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: YQ) was down 39.10% at $1.40.
- LAIX Inc (NYSE: LAIX) was down 6.34% at $1.33.
