Snapchat Scores Exclusive Olympics Content In NBC Deal — Could It Replicate Previous Run's Success?

Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP) social media platform and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) broadcasting subsidiary NBC are pairing up to bring the Olympics to Snapchat.

What Happened: Over 70 episodes featuring Olympics content will be produced exclusively for Snapchat by NBC during the Tokyo Games, as per Snapchat’s website.

The programming will consist of four daily original Snapchat Shows including two that will carry “near real-time” updates.

The content will be curated by Snapchat and stories will showcase popular events, behind-the-scenes footage, and “Snaps” from athletes competing in the Japanese capital, as per Snapchat.

Why It Matters: NBC coughed up $7.75 billion to the International Olympic Committee for the broadcast rights of the XXXII Olympiad, which will formally open on Friday in Tokyo. The deal is effective until the 2032 Olympics, as per a USA Today report.

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Snap Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

This is not the first time NBC and Snapchat have worked together on Olympics content. Tokyo 2020 is the third time the pair have teamed up.

In the previous Summer Olympics held in Rio, Brazil, almost 35 million Americans — most under the age of 35 — watched more than 230 million minutes of NBC content on Snapchat.

As per Snap’s latest earnings released Thursday, earnings per share or EPS were up 211.11% year-over-year to $0.10 beating the estimate of negative $0.01.

Read Next: Snap, Twitter Surge On Q2 User Growth, Revenue Beats