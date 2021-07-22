 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wipro Introduces FieldX To Help Manufacturers Scale Economically
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Wipro Introduces FieldX To Help Manufacturers Scale Economically
  • Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WITlaunched cloud-based end-to-end digital service lifecycle automation solution FieldX built on ServiceNow's Now Platform. 
  • FieldX will help manufacturing organizations enhance and scale up their after-sales customer service operations while reducing costs.
  • FieldX integrates the customer service and field-service management capabilities of the Now Platform with Wipro's Internet of Things (IoT) and Augmented Reality (AR) platforms. 
  •  Digitizing and automating departmental and cross-enterprise workflows will help manufacturers to scale up operations with reduced costs.
  • Price action: WIT shares traded higher by 1.63% at $8.42 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WIT)

Wipro To Invest $1B Over Three Years To Drive Cloud Competencies
Wipro Shares Gain On Beating Q1 Earnings, Q2 IT Services Guidance
Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2021
Earnings Preview: Wipro
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com