Wipro Introduces FieldX To Help Manufacturers Scale Economically
- Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT) launched cloud-based end-to-end digital service lifecycle automation solution FieldX built on ServiceNow's Now Platform.
- FieldX will help manufacturing organizations enhance and scale up their after-sales customer service operations while reducing costs.
- FieldX integrates the customer service and field-service management capabilities of the Now Platform with Wipro's Internet of Things (IoT) and Augmented Reality (AR) platforms.
- Digitizing and automating departmental and cross-enterprise workflows will help manufacturers to scale up operations with reduced costs.
- Price action: WIT shares traded higher by 1.63% at $8.42 on the last check Thursday.
