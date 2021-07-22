 Skip to main content

Analysts Remain Divided Over Texas Instruments' Prospects
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 9:46am   Comments
  • Raymond James analyst Christopher Caso raised the price target on Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) to $230 from $220, implying an 18.41% upside, and maintained an Outperform rating.
  • Caso termed the Q2 results puzzling and the guidance meaningless. 
  • Texas has guided revenue flat to down Q/Q for the last three quarters yet has significantly beat guidance each time. 
  • He feels management likely suffers from a lack of confidence at the macro level, despite the tight supply conditions at both the company and the semi-industry at large.
  • Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan downgraded Texas to Hold from Buy without a price target. 
  • Chan believes the company's Q3 outlook reflects some demand uncertainty in the PC and the smartphone markets. 
  • Additionally, industry checks suggest that many industrial customers have been overstocking due to supply crisis concerns. 
  • Chan estimates some channel inventory digestion in Q4 as pandemic demand tailwinds normalize.
  • Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis opted to buy the company's shares following the company's Q2 earnings report.
  • The results were consistent with his recent channel checks that pointed to stretching lead times, robust demand, higher restocking requirements, and pricing power. 
  • Lipacis views its Q3 outlook as conservative, noting that the company has beat its revenue and EPS outlook by 10% and 19% at the median, respectively, over the past six quarters.
  • Price action: TXN shares traded lower by 4.80% at $184.92 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for TXN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Jul 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jul 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

