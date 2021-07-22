Texas Instruments Beats On Q2 Earnings, Issues Robust Q3 Guidance
Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 41% year-on-year to $4.58 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus of $4.35 billion.
- Strong demand in industrial, automotive, and personal electronics drove the growth.
- Analog revenue grew 42% Y/Y to $3.5 billion. It posted an operating margin of 51.3%.
- Embedded Processing revenue rose 43% Y/Y to $780 million with a 40% operating margin.
- Other revenue increased 30% Y/Y to $336 million. The operating margin was 36.6%.
- The total operating margin expanded by 1,038 basis points to 48.3%.
- Net income rose 40% Y/Y to $1.9 billion, with the margin contracting by 40 basis points to 42.2%.
- EPS of $2.05 beat the analyst consensus of $1.82.
- Texas returned $1.1 billion to the shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.
- It generated $2.1 billion in operating cash flow and held $7.4 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: Texas sees Q3 revenue of $4.40 billion - $4.76 billion, versus the analyst consensus of $4.58 billion.
- It sees an EPS of $1.87 - $2.13 compared to the analyst consensus of $1.97.
- Price action: TXN shares traded lower by 1.79% at $184.41 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
