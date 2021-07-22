 Skip to main content

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 5:01am   Comments
Gainers

  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares surged 159.2% to close at $5.34 on Wednesday after the company received a $28.3 million purchase order from Brazil's Bio-Manguinhos to purchase Chembio's DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen tests for delivery during 2021.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares jumped 107.2% to settle at $20.80 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix shares jumped around 208% on Tuesday after the company announced that its Quell device has received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA for treating the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 37.5% to close at $8.03. Aehr Test Systems recently won a $10.8 million single purchase order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP systems and complete sets of WaferPak Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) rose 35.9% to close at $12.95 on above-average volume.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) jumped 29.5% to close at $117.60. Cassava Sciences will present new clinical dataset at 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference July 26.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) jumped 29.1% to close at $5.59 on above-average volume.
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) shares gained 28.1% to close at $8.44 after the company announced that its tolerability and pharmacokinetic study VIRAL-A20-3 has been completed with positive results.
  • CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) gained 28.1% to settle at $41.00. CS Disco, priced its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at $32.00 per share.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) jumped 24.8% to settle at $7.49 as the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) surged 24.2% to close at $9.75 as the stock continued to see volatility and momentum. Marin Software recently issued Q2 2021 revenue guidance of $6.1 million, versus $7.3 million year over year.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) surged 21.2% to close at $8.40.
  • TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBC) jumped 21.1% to settle at $12.11.
  • Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) climbed 20.1% to close at $3.83 as oil continues to rebound after falling on Monday following an OPEC+ supply agreement and have rebounded for the session.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 20.1% to close at $79.38 as stocks continued to rebound following Monday's weakness due to Delta variant concerns.
  • Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) gained 20% to close at $12.00 as the company priced its IPO at $10 a share.
  • Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) surged 19.9% to settle at $11.65.
  • Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) gained 19% to close at $102.45 on continued strength after the company's affiliate on Monday entered an agreement to acquire an 80% in Access Primary Care Medical Group.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 18.7% to close at $3.68.
  • Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) jumped 18.5% to close at $7.25 after B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $16 price target.
  • Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) gained 18.1% to settle at $15.62.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 17.7% to close at $5.39.
  • Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) gained 17% to close at $4.07 after the company announced the launch of its WiSA SoundSend Certified program and announced Toshiba's Regza will be the first TV brand to deliver solutions with the program.
  • VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) gained 16.7% to settle at $22.18. VTEX priced 19 million shares at $19 per share in its initial public offering.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 16.7% to close at $10.63 as oil continued to rebound after falling on Monday following an OPEC+ supply agreement and have rebounded for the session.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 16.6% to close at $43.05 after the company raised Q2 and FY21 guidance.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) jumped 16.4% to settle at $2.48.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) climbed 15.3% to close at $3.31. AIGH Capital Management reported in a 13G filing a 9.9% stake in the company.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) gained 15.2% to close at $14.03 as the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 172% year-on-year to $19.1 million, surpassing the analyst consensus of $16.38 million. It also expects to report higher revenue and profitability for Q3.
  • Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 15.1% to close at $6.47 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) jumped 13.3% to settle at $26.05. Paycor HCM priced 18.5 million shares at $23 per share in its initial public offering.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) surged 13% to close at $18.58. Ashford Trust, earlier during the month, reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) gained 12.9% to close at $11.42. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on AvePoint with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 12.8% to settle at $29.16 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Genius Sports Limited (NASDAQ: GENI) rose 12.2% to close at $16.28. Genius Sports appointed Kimberly Williams-Bradley as an independent director of the Genius Board of Directors.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) jumped 11.5% to close at $1,755.99 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said Q2 comparable restaurant sales surged 31.2% year over year.
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) rose 11.3% to close at $34.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 11% to close at $4.73 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
  • NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares climbed 11% to close at $0.7995.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 10.7% to settle at $25.06. Marathon Digital will participate in Mining Disrupt Conference on July 21, 2021.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 10.2% to settle at $10.08 after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) surged 9.9% to close at $16.56.
  • Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) rose 9.4% to settle at $23.19 amid a continued rebound following Monday's weakness, while strong earnings from United Airlines also helped lift sentiment for the session.
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) gained 6.6% to settle at $5.69 after the company's Bonum Health signed a telemedicine service distribution deal with Southeastern Grocers.

Losers

  • Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares dipped 20.2% to settle at $3.72 on Wednesday after the company reported a $38 million registered direct offering.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 19.9% to close at $3.06 on Wednesday after the company announced a $7.58 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) dropped 18.3% to settle at $5.15.
  • Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ: JUPW) fell 15.5% to close at $2.79 after dropping around 20% on Tuesday. Jupiter Wellness recently reported a multi-year distribution agreement with Rigour International for expansion in Asia.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) declined 15.3% to settle at $2.10.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) dipped 14.9% to close at $3.38 after jumping over 40% on Tuesday.
  • Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) dipped 14.1% to settle at $9.49. Celularity recently closed the merger with GX Acquisition, giving Celularity $138 million to push the NK cell and T cell therapies into early-stage trials.
  • Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) fell 13% to close at $11.62 after surging around 17% on Tuesday.
  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) fell 12.9% to close at $97.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) dropped 12.4% to close at $26.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) fell 12.4% to close at $3.39. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
  • Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO) dropped 12.2% to settle at $8.23. Giving a clinical trial update, Lumos Pharma said the OraGrowtH212 trial that will evaluate LUM-201 in pediatric growth hormone deficiency patients was initiated in June and is currently enrolling patients. This open-label trial will be extended from six months to twelve months to capture additional PK/PD and height velocity data.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) fell 12% to close at $11.25.
  • Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) dropped 11.8% to close at $14.57.
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) dropped 10.4% to close at $4.93 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares fell 10% to close at $4.04 after jumping over 36% on Tuesday.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) dropped 7.2% to close at $40.65 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales results.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

