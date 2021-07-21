KBR Bags Technology Contract For Two Nitric Acid Plant Expansions
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has been awarded a nitric acid technology contract by Haifa Group for two of its process plants at Mishor Rotem, Israel. The contract size was not disclosed.
- KBR will provide license, basic engineering design, and proprietary equipment for both plants to deliver a capacity increase of ~35% at each plant.
- "KBR has the industry's leading design for energy-efficient nitric acid production in both mono-pressure and dual-pressure plants, and we look forward to working with Haifa to deliver higher production capacities while lowering plant emissions and operating expenses," commented Doug Kelly, KBR President for Technology.
- Price action: KBR shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $39.39 on the last check Wednesday.
