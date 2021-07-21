 Skip to main content

KBR Bags Technology Contract For Two Nitric Acid Plant Expansions

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has been awarded a nitric acid technology contract by Haifa Group for two of its process plants at Mishor Rotem, Israel. The contract size was not disclosed.
  • KBR will provide license, basic engineering design, and proprietary equipment for both plants to deliver a capacity increase of ~35% at each plant.
  • "KBR has the industry's leading design for energy-efficient nitric acid production in both mono-pressure and dual-pressure plants, and we look forward to working with Haifa to deliver higher production capacities while lowering plant emissions and operating expenses," commented Doug Kelly, KBR President for Technology.
  • Price action: KBR shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $39.39 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

