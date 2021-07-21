 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 5:54pm   Comments
Share:

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

  • Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (NYSE: MIE) 10% owner CSS LLC/IL bought a total of 75,200 shares at an average price of $3.60. The insider spent around $270,712 to buy those shares. The stock has lost around 5% over the past month.
  • Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar spent $39,400 to acquire 10,000 shares of the company at an average price of $3.94. The company’s shares have jumped more than 10% in the past month.
  • Value Exchange International, Inc (OTC: VEII) 10% owner Heng Fai Ambrose Chan spent $420,000 to buy 2 million shares at an average price of 21 cents per share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANIX + MIE)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Insider Trades

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com