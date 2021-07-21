3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
- Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (NYSE: MIE) 10% owner CSS LLC/IL bought a total of 75,200 shares at an average price of $3.60. The insider spent around $270,712 to buy those shares. The stock has lost around 5% over the past month.
- Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar spent $39,400 to acquire 10,000 shares of the company at an average price of $3.94. The company’s shares have jumped more than 10% in the past month.
- Value Exchange International, Inc (OTC: VEII) 10% owner Heng Fai Ambrose Chan spent $420,000 to buy 2 million shares at an average price of 21 cents per share.
