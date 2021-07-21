Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning trading, 125 companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:ORCL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. Jewett-Cameron Trading was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) rallied the most, trading up 232.77% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.14.

(NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.14. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.

(NYSE:KO) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.35 on Wednesday, moving up 1.2%.

(NYSE:MS) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.35 on Wednesday, moving up 1.2%. Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $256.43 for a change of up 0.26%.

(NYSE:TGT) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $256.43 for a change of up 0.26%. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $987.27. The stock traded down 1.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $987.27. The stock traded down 1.8% on the session. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $420.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.52%.

(NYSE:SPGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $420.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.52%. HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares set a new yearly high of $254.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.

(NYSE:HCA) shares set a new yearly high of $254.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit $105.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.

(NYSE:BX) shares hit $105.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $143.50 on Wednesday, moving up 0.94%.

(NYSE:MMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $143.50 on Wednesday, moving up 0.94%. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares broke to $380.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.

(NYSE:MCO) shares broke to $380.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%. Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares hit $156.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.96%.

(NYSE:ETN) shares hit $156.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.96%. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $254.36.

(NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $254.36. Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) shares set a new yearly high of $494.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

(NYSE:ROP) shares set a new yearly high of $494.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session. Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $103.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.

(NYSE:TRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $103.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $329.07. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE:VEEV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $329.07. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares were up 9.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,737.45.

(NYSE:CMG) shares were up 9.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,737.45. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $198.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.53%.

(NYSE:TT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $198.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.53%. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $228.06. Shares traded up 0.61%.

(NYSE:LHX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $228.06. Shares traded up 0.61%. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $116.09 for a change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $116.09 for a change of up 0.54%. Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.59. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

(NYSE:CARR) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.59. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $265.99. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $265.99. The stock was up 0.24% for the day. Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.76 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

(NYSE:OTIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.76 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $298.62 with a daily change of up 0.6%.

(NYSE:ROK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $298.62 with a daily change of up 0.6%. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $230.52 for a change of up 0.55%.

(NYSE:AVB) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $230.52 for a change of up 0.55%. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $85.47. Shares traded up 0.2%.

(NYSE:EQR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $85.47. Shares traded up 0.2%. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares broke to $187.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.43%.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares broke to $187.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.43%. Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares hit $257.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.58%.

(NYSE:EFX) shares hit $257.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.58%. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares set a new yearly high of $151.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) shares set a new yearly high of $151.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session. Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $332.10 on Wednesday, moving up 0.4%.

(NYSE:CVNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $332.10 on Wednesday, moving up 0.4%. Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $165.76. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

(NYSE:DOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $165.76. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session. Ventas (NYSE:VTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $61.05 with a daily change of up 0.93%.

(NYSE:VTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $61.05 with a daily change of up 0.93%. Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $373.63. Shares traded down 1.71%.

(NYSE:WAT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $373.63. Shares traded down 1.71%. Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $198.24. Shares traded up 2.97%.

(NYSE:ALB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $198.24. Shares traded up 2.97%. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $122.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.

(NYSE:XYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $122.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%. Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $129.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.

(NASDAQ:EXPD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $129.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%. Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $334.38 with a daily change of up 0.56%.

(NYSE:ESS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $334.38 with a daily change of up 0.56%. Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.18%.

(NASDAQ:TW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.18%. Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares hit $36.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.

(NYSE:PEAK) shares hit $36.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%. Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock hit a yearly high price of $198.95. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

(NYSE:BILL) stock hit a yearly high price of $198.95. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.12.

(NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.12. UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.05 on Wednesday, moving up 1.22%.

(NYSE:UDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.05 on Wednesday, moving up 1.22%. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.64. The stock traded up 11.58% on the session.

(NYSE:IPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.64. The stock traded up 11.58% on the session. Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $226.75 on Wednesday, moving up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:NDSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $226.75 on Wednesday, moving up 0.65%. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $81.47 with a daily change of down 1.05%.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $81.47 with a daily change of down 1.05%. The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares were up 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $188.37 for a change of up 0.25%.

(NASDAQ:MIDD) shares were up 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $188.37 for a change of up 0.25%. Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.61 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

(NYSE:CSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.61 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day. Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $174.91.

(NASDAQ:PFPT) shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $174.91. STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.97. Shares traded up 0.82%.

(NYSE:STOR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.97. Shares traded up 0.82%. TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%.

(NYSE:TFII) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares set a new yearly high of $122.06 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.

(NYSE:WMS) shares set a new yearly high of $122.06 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session. Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.06.

(NYSE:TX) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.06. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.88 on Wednesday, moving up 3.03%.

(NYSE:AN) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.88 on Wednesday, moving up 3.03%. Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.71 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.

(NYSE:DCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.71 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $128.36. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.

(NYSE:BHVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $128.36. The stock was down 0.9% for the day. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $60.89. Shares traded up 0.81%.

(NYSE:REXR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $60.89. Shares traded up 0.81%. Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $51.99. Shares traded up 0.49%.

(NYSE:AIRC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $51.99. Shares traded up 0.49%. Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:LECO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.39%. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $181.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%.

(NASDAQ:FSV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $181.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%. Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) shares set a new yearly high of $118.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

(NYSE:HRC) shares set a new yearly high of $118.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.64. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.

(NYSE:THC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.64. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session. First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.40. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.

(NYSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.40. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session. HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.86 with a daily change of up 1.25%.

(NASDAQ:HCM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.86 with a daily change of up 1.25%. American Campus (NYSE:ACC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.09. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.

(NYSE:ACC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.09. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session. Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.97. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LEGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.97. The stock was up 1.71% for the day. Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares hit a yearly high of $40.38. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

(NYSE:STAG) shares hit a yearly high of $40.38. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares set a new yearly high of $127.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.

(NYSE:WK) shares set a new yearly high of $127.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session. CACI International (NYSE:CACI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $267.55. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.

(NYSE:CACI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $267.55. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session. Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) shares set a new yearly high of $326.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:STMP) shares set a new yearly high of $326.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session. Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.

(NYSE:CUZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day. Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit a yearly high of $99.65. The stock traded up 13.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit a yearly high of $99.65. The stock traded up 13.64% on the session. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $147.99. Shares traded up 1.33%.

(NYSE:WTS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $147.99. Shares traded up 1.33%. Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares set a new yearly high of $110.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VICR) shares set a new yearly high of $110.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session. AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.13%.

(NYSE:AMN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.13%. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares hit $86.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.

(NYSE:SAFE) shares hit $86.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%. American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares broke to $161.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.

(NASDAQ:ANAT) shares broke to $161.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.42 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.73%.

(NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.42 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.73%. Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.70 on Wednesday, moving up 1.48%.

(NASDAQ:PZZA) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.70 on Wednesday, moving up 1.48%. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were up 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.71.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were up 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.71. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $110.44. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EXLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $110.44. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.44 with a daily change of up 1.35%.

(NYSE:EPRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.44 with a daily change of up 1.35%. Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) shares hit a yearly high of $181.95. The stock traded up 5.44% on the session.

(NYSE:GPI) shares hit a yearly high of $181.95. The stock traded up 5.44% on the session. Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.38 on Wednesday, moving up 2.14%.

(NYSE:EVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.38 on Wednesday, moving up 2.14%. Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares were down 2.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.70 for a change of down 2.02%.

(NASDAQ:PTGX) shares were down 2.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.70 for a change of down 2.02%. Reaves Utility Income (AMEX:UTG) shares hit $35.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.

(AMEX:UTG) shares hit $35.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.27 with a daily change of up 0.55%.

(NYSE:IRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.27 with a daily change of up 0.55%. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.22 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.25%.

(NASDAQ:SCWX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.22 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.25%. WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.57 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.62%.

(NYSE:WOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.57 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.62%. iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.08 with a daily change of up 1.55%.

(NYSE:STAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.08 with a daily change of up 1.55%. StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.19%.

(NASDAQ:STEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.19%. USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.19. Shares traded up 2.12%.

(NYSE:USAC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.19. Shares traded up 2.12%. Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.23%.

(NYSE:CLI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.23%. MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares were up 1.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $95.67.

(NASDAQ:MYRG) shares were up 1.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $95.67. NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.65 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%.

(NYSE:NXRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.65 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%. Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares were up 10.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.49 for a change of up 10.78%.

(NASDAQ:LE) shares were up 10.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.49 for a change of up 10.78%. World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $179.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.82%.

(NASDAQ:WRLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $179.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.82%. Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) shares were up 1.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.69.

(NYSE:CSR) shares were up 1.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.69. UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.05 on Wednesday, moving up 0.55%.

(NYSE:UMH) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.05 on Wednesday, moving up 0.55%. Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares hit $26.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%.

(NYSE:NTST) shares hit $26.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.07 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.32%.

(NYSE:THQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.07 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.32%. Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares hit $28.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%.

(NASDAQ:CLAR) shares hit $28.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%. Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares hit $23.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.

(NASDAQ:GOOD) shares hit $23.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%. CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.61 on Wednesday, moving up 3.43%.

(NYSE:CPLG) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.61 on Wednesday, moving up 3.43%. Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) shares were up 4.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.15.

(AMEX:SLI) shares were up 4.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.15. New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares broke to $9.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.

(NYSE:SNR) shares broke to $9.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%.

(NYSE:PLYM) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares hit a yearly high of $30.71. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.

(NYSE:OLP) shares hit a yearly high of $30.71. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session. MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.70. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.

(NYSE:MBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.70. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session. Verso (NYSE:VRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.90 with a daily change of down 2.89%.

(NYSE:VRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.90 with a daily change of down 2.89%. Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares were up 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.75.

(NYSE:RM) shares were up 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.75. Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.15 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.

(NYSE:RVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.15 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%. Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.03 with a daily change of up 0.09%.

(NYSE:FLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.03 with a daily change of up 0.09%. Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) shares hit a yearly high of $19.79. The stock traded up 14.2% on the session.

(NYSE:AHT) shares hit a yearly high of $19.79. The stock traded up 14.2% on the session. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.

(NASDAQ:UFPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%. GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) shares set a new yearly high of $20.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.

(NYSE:GPX) shares set a new yearly high of $20.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session. Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.35. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

(NYSE:AJX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.35. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session. LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.71%.

(NYSE:LXU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.71%. Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.33 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.

(NYSE:PINE) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.33 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:DMO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.18. Shares traded up 0.31%.

(NYSE:DMO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.18. Shares traded up 0.31%. NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares were up 232.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.67 for a change of up 232.77%.

(NASDAQ:NURO) shares were up 232.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.67 for a change of up 232.77%. Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.83.

(NASDAQ:XAIR) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.83. Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) shares set a new yearly high of $15.33 this morning. The stock was up 11.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FWP) shares set a new yearly high of $15.33 this morning. The stock was up 11.92% on the session. Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.51%.

(NASDAQ:HALL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.51%. Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.50 on Wednesday, moving up 70.86%.

(NASDAQ:LEXX) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.50 on Wednesday, moving up 70.86%. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares hit $15.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:CNNB) shares hit $15.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat). Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.00 with a daily change of up 3.0%.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.