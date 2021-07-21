 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Share:

 

 

During Wednesday's morning trading, 125 companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • Jewett-Cameron Trading was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) rallied the most, trading up 232.77% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.14.
  • Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.35 on Wednesday, moving up 1.2%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $256.43 for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $987.27. The stock traded down 1.8% on the session.
  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $420.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.52%.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares set a new yearly high of $254.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit $105.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $143.50 on Wednesday, moving up 0.94%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares broke to $380.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares hit $156.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.96%.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $254.36.
  • Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) shares set a new yearly high of $494.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $103.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $329.07. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares were up 9.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,737.45.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $198.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.53%.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $228.06. Shares traded up 0.61%.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $116.09 for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.59. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $265.99. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.76 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $298.62 with a daily change of up 0.6%.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $230.52 for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $85.47. Shares traded up 0.2%.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares broke to $187.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.43%.
  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares hit $257.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.58%.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares set a new yearly high of $151.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $332.10 on Wednesday, moving up 0.4%.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $165.76. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
  • Ventas (NYSE:VTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $61.05 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $373.63. Shares traded down 1.71%.
  • Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $198.24. Shares traded up 2.97%.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $122.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $129.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $334.38 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.18%.
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares hit $36.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock hit a yearly high price of $198.95. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.12.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.05 on Wednesday, moving up 1.22%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.64. The stock traded up 11.58% on the session.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $226.75 on Wednesday, moving up 0.65%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $81.47 with a daily change of down 1.05%.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares were up 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $188.37 for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.61 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $174.91.
  • STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.97. Shares traded up 0.82%.
  • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares set a new yearly high of $122.06 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.06.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.88 on Wednesday, moving up 3.03%.
  • Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.71 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $128.36. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $60.89. Shares traded up 0.81%.
  • Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $51.99. Shares traded up 0.49%.
  • Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.39%.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $181.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) shares set a new yearly high of $118.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.64. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.40. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.86 with a daily change of up 1.25%.
  • American Campus (NYSE:ACC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.09. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
  • Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.97. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares hit a yearly high of $40.38. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares set a new yearly high of $127.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
  • CACI International (NYSE:CACI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $267.55. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
  • Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) shares set a new yearly high of $326.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
  • Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit a yearly high of $99.65. The stock traded up 13.64% on the session.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $147.99. Shares traded up 1.33%.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares set a new yearly high of $110.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.13%.
  • Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares hit $86.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares broke to $161.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.42 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.73%.
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.70 on Wednesday, moving up 1.48%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were up 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.71.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $110.44. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.44 with a daily change of up 1.35%.
  • Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) shares hit a yearly high of $181.95. The stock traded up 5.44% on the session.
  • Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.38 on Wednesday, moving up 2.14%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares were down 2.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.70 for a change of down 2.02%.
  • Reaves Utility Income (AMEX:UTG) shares hit $35.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.27 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
  • SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.22 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.25%.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.57 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.62%.
  • iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.08 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
  • StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.19%.
  • USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.19. Shares traded up 2.12%.
  • Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.23%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares were up 1.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $95.67.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.65 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares were up 10.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.49 for a change of up 10.78%.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $179.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.82%.
  • Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) shares were up 1.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.69.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.05 on Wednesday, moving up 0.55%.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares hit $26.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.07 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.32%.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares hit $28.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares hit $23.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
  • CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.61 on Wednesday, moving up 3.43%.
  • Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) shares were up 4.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.15.
  • New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares broke to $9.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares hit a yearly high of $30.71. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.70. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
  • Verso (NYSE:VRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.90 with a daily change of down 2.89%.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares were up 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.75.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.15 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.
  • Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.03 with a daily change of up 0.09%.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) shares hit a yearly high of $19.79. The stock traded up 14.2% on the session.
  • UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.
  • GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) shares set a new yearly high of $20.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.
  • Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.35. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.71%.
  • Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.33 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:DMO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.18. Shares traded up 0.31%.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares were up 232.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.67 for a change of up 232.77%.
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.83.
  • Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) shares set a new yearly high of $15.33 this morning. The stock was up 11.92% on the session.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.51%.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.50 on Wednesday, moving up 70.86%.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares hit $15.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.00 with a daily change of up 3.0%.

 

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

 

Related Articles (ROK + ROP)

A Look Into Roper Technologies Debt
Rockwell Automation, Kezzler Combine Expertise To Offer Cloud-Based Industrial Traceability Solutions
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Analyst Ratings For Rockwell Automation
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com