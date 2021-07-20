 Skip to main content

Maximus Secures Two Contracts Worth $151M At IRS For Modernization And Support

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) has been awarded two contracts from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for a combined value of $151 million.

  • Maximus would help IRS with large-scale cloud migration and train IRS employees on new systems and technologies.
  • The first contract is a $76 million task, funded by the Office of the Chief Information Officer, with the Treasury Department's IRS to provide Masterfile System Programming Support Services.
  • The second contract is a $75 million Development, Infrastructure, Security and Modernization (DISM) task to support the Treasury Department's IRS Office of the Chief Information Officer to provide Technology Integration Office support.
  • Price Action: MMS shares trading higher by 2.32% at $87.62 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Internal Revenue ServiceNews Contracts

