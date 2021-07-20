WNS To Extend Partnership With Centrica
- WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) has extended its partnership with Centrica ADR (OTC: CPYYY) to help the utility company transform its customer experience delivery.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- WNS will continue to deliver a personalized customer experience shaped by real-time insights.
- WNS co-created a transformation roadmap with Centrica to deliver a Unified Customer Experience (CX) across all channels, driving seamless omnichannel experiences.
- WNS would maximize First Contact Resolutions to deliver enhanced customer lifetime value, reduced cost-to-serve, and improved customer retention.
- Price action: WNS shares trading higher by 3.56% at $81.22 on the last check Tuesday.
