WNS To Extend Partnership With Centrica

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
  • WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) has extended its partnership with Centrica ADR (OTC: CPYYY) to help the utility company transform its customer experience delivery.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • WNS will continue to deliver a personalized customer experience shaped by real-time insights.
  • WNS co-created a transformation roadmap with Centrica to deliver a Unified Customer Experience (CX) across all channels, driving seamless omnichannel experiences. 
  • WNS would maximize First Contact Resolutions to deliver enhanced customer lifetime value, reduced cost-to-serve, and improved customer retention.
  • Price action: WNS shares trading higher by 3.56% at $81.22 on the last check Tuesday.

