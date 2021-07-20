 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MSA Safety Partners With Perspective Robotics To Enhance Fire Service Offerings

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
MSA Safety Partners With Perspective Robotics To Enhance Fire Service Offerings
  • MSA Safety Inc (NYSE: MSA) has established a Joint Development Agreement with Perspective Robotics AG of Zurich, Switzerland.
  • Perspective Robotics develops advanced situational awareness tools that utilize tethered drone technology for first responder applications under the brand name Fotokite.
  • This collaboration will advance fire scene situational awareness, both locally and through the cloud, through enhanced products and services that leverage the vital strengths of both organizations.
  • MSA believes this collaboration will open the door for them to explore new-to-world ways to enhance and simplify firefighter safety through increased situational awareness.
  • Price action: MSA shares are trading higher by 2.66% at $163.54 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSA)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs drone technologyNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com