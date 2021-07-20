Apple Hunts Locations For Its Hollywood Entertainment Hub: WSJ
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) aims to lease a large production campus in Los Angeles to increase its Hollywood penetration and intensify competition with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), the Wall Street Journal reports.
- It follows Amazon's MGM Studio acquisition.
- The iPhone maker explores several locations in the already crowded space for the new hub, which could exceed half a million square feet.
- It would support Apple's current arrangement, where the company leases soundstages to film in the Los Angeles area and other parts of the world.
- Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 2.70% at $146.30 on the last check Tuesday.
