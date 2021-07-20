 Skip to main content

Apple Hunts Locations For Its Hollywood Entertainment Hub: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) aims to lease a large production campus in Los Angeles to increase its Hollywood penetration and intensify competition with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • It follows Amazon's MGM Studio acquisition.
  • The iPhone maker explores several locations in the already crowded space for the new hub, which could exceed half a million square feet. 
  • It would support Apple's current arrangement, where the company leases soundstages to film in the Los Angeles area and other parts of the world.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 2.70% at $146.30 on the last check Tuesday.

