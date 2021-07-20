 Skip to main content

Palantir Rolls Out Foundry For Builders
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 8:48am   Comments
Palantir Rolls Out Foundry For Builders
  • Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTRlaunched Foundry for Builders to support early-stage companies by providing them with the Palantir Foundry platform. 
  • Here, Palantir will sell Foundry to start-ups under a subscription model, first to companies connected to Palantir alumni, before expanding the initiative to other early-stage companies. 
  • The first group of companies is start-ups in varied sectors, ranging from healthcare to robotics to software and fintech. The companies include Chapter, Hence AI, Adyton, and Gecko Robotics.
  • Price action: PLTR shares traded higher by 1.67% at $21.90 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

