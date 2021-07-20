Comcast, ViacomCMS Discuss Possible Streaming Partnership For International Foray: WSJ
- Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts met ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) Chair Shari Redstone to discuss a potential streaming partnership for international markets, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The meeting also included ViacomCBS CEO Robert Bakish around June end in New York.
- The companies aim to compete with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) in the budding streaming market.
- In May, ViacomCBS announced that its Paramount+ service would be available in 45 markets by 2022.
- In April, Roberts disclosed that Comcast was looking to partner with local programmers and distributors in overseas markets to drive its NBCUniversal division's Peacock's services.
- Some analysts smell a potential merger. However, Comcast refuted the possibilities.
- Price Action: VIAC shares traded higher by 1.56% at $40.49 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
