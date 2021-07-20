 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Co-Founder The Mystery Buyer Of The 3rd Most Expensive Home Ever Sold In US: Report

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 4:30am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Co-Founder The Mystery Buyer Of The 3rd Most Expensive Home Ever Sold In US: Report

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) co-founder and billionaire Joe Tsai is the mystery buyer who closed a $157 million deal in Manhattan’s most prestigious condo tower, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.

What Happened: Tsai has bought two full-floor condo apartments at 220 Central Park South in what’s believed to be the third most expensive home ever sold in the United States.

The most expensive U.S. home ever sold for $238 million in 2019 is housed in the same building as well, as per the CNBC report.

See Also: Tesla, NIO Battery Supplier CATL's Chairman Is Now Richer Than Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma: Forbes

Tsai’s Manhattan condo spans two floors and has sweeping views of Central Park and midtown Manhattan and also includes a studio apartment on a different floor, which could be for staff, as per CNBC.

Why It Matters: Tsai’s purchase comes at a time when Chinese authorities are intensifying regulatory scrutiny on big tech companies including Alibaba, Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY), and others, as the country's government looks to to curb their power and data reach.

Tsai, who also owns the Brooklyn Nets NBA team, is the executive vice-chairman and the second-largest shareholder of Alibaba.

Price Action: Alibaba shares, which have fallen 28% since October, closed 1.52% lower at $208.91 on Monday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Photo by Jean Herodes on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Why Some Chinese Companies May Be Trading Down
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Analyzing Alibaba Group Holding's Unusual Options Activity
Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Understanding Alibaba Group Holding's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China e-commerce Joe Tsai ManhattanNews Media Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com