 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Airlines To Acquire 100 Of Heart Aerospace's ES-19 Aircraft

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
Share:
United Airlines To Acquire 100 Of Heart Aerospace's ES-19 Aircraft
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) corporate venture fund United Airlines Ventures, along with Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ: MESA), have invested in electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace.
  • Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-19, a 19-seat electric aircraft that can fly customers up to 250 miles before the end of this decade.
  • Additionally, United Airlines has conditionally agreed to purchase 100 ES-19 aircraft. Mesa Airlines has also agreed to add 100 ES-19 aircraft to its fleet.
  • United Airlines Ventures is building a portfolio of companies that focus on innovative sustainability concepts and create the technologies and products necessary to build a carbon-neutral airline and reach United's net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goals.
  • This investment demonstrates confidence in Heart's design and creates the potential for Heart to fast-track the ES-19 introduction to the market as early as 2026.
  • United Airlines expects the short-haul regional air travel market to play a key role in the evolution of electric aircraft.
  • Price action: UAL shares are trading lower by 6.02% at $43.24 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MESA + UAL)

9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Preview: United Airlines Holdings's Earnings
Covid Back In Headlines As Cases Ramp Up, Pushing Travel Stocks, Multinationals Lower
Vaccine Stocks Climb After Moderna Added To S&P 500, With BioNTech Also Up
Unusual Options Activity Insight: United Airlines Holdings
FAA Gives Passenger Airlines 6-Month Extension For Cabin Cargo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Electric AircraftNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com