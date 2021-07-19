United Airlines To Acquire 100 Of Heart Aerospace's ES-19 Aircraft
- United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) corporate venture fund United Airlines Ventures, along with Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ: MESA), have invested in electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace.
- Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-19, a 19-seat electric aircraft that can fly customers up to 250 miles before the end of this decade.
- Additionally, United Airlines has conditionally agreed to purchase 100 ES-19 aircraft. Mesa Airlines has also agreed to add 100 ES-19 aircraft to its fleet.
- United Airlines Ventures is building a portfolio of companies that focus on innovative sustainability concepts and create the technologies and products necessary to build a carbon-neutral airline and reach United's net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goals.
- This investment demonstrates confidence in Heart's design and creates the potential for Heart to fast-track the ES-19 introduction to the market as early as 2026.
- United Airlines expects the short-haul regional air travel market to play a key role in the evolution of electric aircraft.
- Price action: UAL shares are trading lower by 6.02% at $43.24 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Electric AircraftNews