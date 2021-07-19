Duolingo Targeting $3.4B IPO Stemming From Online Learning Boom: Reuters
- Language-learning app maker Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) is aiming for a $3.41 billion U.S. initial public offering to tap the pandemic-driven growing demand for online education tools, Reuters reports.
- It plans to raise over $485 million by offering 5.1 million shares between $85 -$95 per share.
- The valuation could stretch to $4.38 billion on a fully diluted basis.
- Duolingo has 40 million monthly active users learning 40 languages, including Irish and Hawaiian.
- It plans to start trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "DUOL."
- Goldman Sachs & Co and Allen & Company are the lead underwriters for the IPO.
- With over 500 million downloads, its app is the top-grosser in the education category on both Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Play, and Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store.
