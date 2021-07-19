 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber Increases Grocery Penetration In US
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
Uber Increases Grocery Penetration In US
  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBERlaunched its on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to Uber and Uber Eats customers in over 400 cities and towns across the U.S., including major markets like San Francisco, New York City, and Washington DC. 
  • The launch marks Uber's more than doubling the availability of the offering this week and accelerating its grocery rollout this year with a 1,200-store partnership with the Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI).
  • Price action: UBER shares traded lower by 2.32% at $45.12 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Understanding Uber Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
Amazon, Uber-Backed Driverless Vehicle Startup Aurora Aims Public Listing $11B SPAC Merger
Uber Freight Rolls Out LTL Offering, Leverages BlueGrace Network
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Uber Technologies
Onboarding Drivers Remains An Obstacle To Expanding Last-Mile Networks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com