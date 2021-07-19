Uber Increases Grocery Penetration In US
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) launched its on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to Uber and Uber Eats customers in over 400 cities and towns across the U.S., including major markets like San Francisco, New York City, and Washington DC.
- The launch marks Uber's more than doubling the availability of the offering this week and accelerating its grocery rollout this year with a 1,200-store partnership with the Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI).
- Price action: UBER shares traded lower by 2.32% at $45.12 on the last check Monday.
