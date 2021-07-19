 Skip to main content

AMD Likely To Introduce Radeon RX 6600 XT, Non-XT On Aug 11: Fudzilla
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
AMD Likely To Introduce Radeon RX 6600 XT, Non-XT On Aug 11: Fudzilla
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: AMD) will likely launch Radeon RX 6600 XT and the Radeon RX 6600 on Aug. 11, Fudzilla reports.
  • The XT and non-XT versions of the Radeon RX 6600 could be compatible with Navi 23 GPU with up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a 128-bit memory interface. 
  • The Radeon RX 6600 XT is likely to max out the Navi 23 GPU and pack 2048 Stream Processors, while the non-XT version could have the 1792 Stream Processor.
  • Price action: AMD shares traded higher by 0.16% at $85.99 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

