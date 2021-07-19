AMD Likely To Introduce Radeon RX 6600 XT, Non-XT On Aug 11: Fudzilla
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: AMD) will likely launch Radeon RX 6600 XT and the Radeon RX 6600 on Aug. 11, Fudzilla reports.
- The XT and non-XT versions of the Radeon RX 6600 could be compatible with Navi 23 GPU with up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a 128-bit memory interface.
- The Radeon RX 6600 XT is likely to max out the Navi 23 GPU and pack 2048 Stream Processors, while the non-XT version could have the 1792 Stream Processor.
- Price action: AMD shares traded higher by 0.16% at $85.99 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.