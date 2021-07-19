 Skip to main content

Cavitation Technologies Raises $1.5M In Equity Financing

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 2:40pm   Comments

  • Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTC: CVAT) has completed a financing of $1.50 million through the sale of ~23 million units.
  • Each unit consists of one common share of stock and one stock purchase warrant exercisable at $0.09 per share for a 5-year term.
  • It will sell these units primarily to a group of existing shareholders.
  • This offering will allow Cavitation to provide funding to the Joint Venture called Enviro Watertek LLC to accelerate commercialization and increase its pro-rata participation in that commercialization.
  • Price action: CVAT shares are trading higher by 11.7% at $0.062 on the last check Monday.



 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings

