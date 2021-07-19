Cavitation Technologies Raises $1.5M In Equity Financing
- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTC: CVAT) has completed a financing of $1.50 million through the sale of ~23 million units.
- Each unit consists of one common share of stock and one stock purchase warrant exercisable at $0.09 per share for a 5-year term.
- It will sell these units primarily to a group of existing shareholders.
- This offering will allow Cavitation to provide funding to the Joint Venture called Enviro Watertek LLC to accelerate commercialization and increase its pro-rata participation in that commercialization.
- Price action: CVAT shares are trading higher by 11.7% at $0.062 on the last check Monday.
