5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) - P/E: 1.94 NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) - P/E: 4.58 Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) - P/E: 4.59 AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) - P/E: 1.06 Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) - P/E: 3.68

This quarter, Western Asset Mortgage experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.12 in Q4 and is now 0.1. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.61%, which has decreased by 0.49% from last quarter's yield of 7.1%.

This quarter, NexPoint Real Estate experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.55 in Q4 and is now 0.53. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.19%, which has decreased by 1.6% from last quarter's yield of 10.79%.

Orchid Island Capital saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.23 in Q4 to -0.34 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 15.48%, which has increased by 1.75% from last quarter's yield of 13.73%.

AG Mortgage Investment has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.08, which has decreased by 63.64% compared to Q4, which was 0.22. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.13%, which has increased by 0.72% from 5.41% last quarter.

Ellington Residential's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.31, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.34. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.37%, which has increased by 0.37% from 9.0% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.