 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Velodyne Lidar Discloses CEO Exit, Affirms FY21 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 8:52am   Comments
Share:
Velodyne Lidar Discloses CEO Exit, Affirms FY21 Outlook
  • Velodyne Lidar, Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) CEO Dr. Anand Gopalan has informed the Board regarding his departure as the CEO and director, effective July 30.
  • The company did not disclose any reason for the departure.
  • The Board created an Office of the Chief Executive (OCE), comprising COO Jim Barnhart, CFO Drew Hamer, CPO Kathy McBeath, and CCO Sinclair Vass.
  •  The Board has also retained an executive search firm to identify a successor. 
  • Dr. Gopalan plans to continue in an advisory capacity following his departure.
  • Velodyne's previously disclosed 2021 revenue guidance between $77 million and $94 million versus an analyst consensus of $93.76 million remains unchanged. The business outlook also remains unchanged. 
  • Velodyne will report Q2 financial results following the market close on Aug. 5.
  • Price action: VLDR shares traded lower by 4.74% at $8.65 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, NVIDIA Metropolis Bond Over Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions
One In Five Russell 3000 Additions Went Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know
Velodyne Lidar Introduces India Design Center In Bangalore
Smart LiDAR Solution Company Quanergy Gets SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Small Cap Management Tech Media

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com