Velodyne Lidar Discloses CEO Exit, Affirms FY21 Outlook
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) CEO Dr. Anand Gopalan has informed the Board regarding his departure as the CEO and director, effective July 30.
- The company did not disclose any reason for the departure.
- The Board created an Office of the Chief Executive (OCE), comprising COO Jim Barnhart, CFO Drew Hamer, CPO Kathy McBeath, and CCO Sinclair Vass.
- The Board has also retained an executive search firm to identify a successor.
- Dr. Gopalan plans to continue in an advisory capacity following his departure.
- Velodyne's previously disclosed 2021 revenue guidance between $77 million and $94 million versus an analyst consensus of $93.76 million remains unchanged. The business outlook also remains unchanged.
- Velodyne will report Q2 financial results following the market close on Aug. 5.
- Price action: VLDR shares traded lower by 4.74% at $8.65 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Small Cap Management Tech Media