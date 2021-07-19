 Skip to main content

Red Cat Raises $60M Via Secondary Equity Offering At 37% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 5:02am   Comments
  • Drone technology provider Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) priced 13.33 million shares at $4.5 per share to raise $60 million in a secondary public offering.
  • The offer price implies a 36.6% discount to the company's Friday closing price of $7.1.
  • The offering proceeds will help provide services, sales, marketing efforts for its Red Cat Drone Services, strategic acquisitions, related expenses, and general working capital. 
  • The underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase additional shares up to 2 million.
  • Red Cat recently agreed to acquire Teal Drones, an automated aerial vehicle technology firm. 
  • Fordham Financial Management, Inc division ThinkEquity is the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Price action: RCAT shares traded lower by 35.9% at $4.55 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

