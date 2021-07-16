AT&T Churn Rate For Net Premium Video Subscribers Falls In Q2
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) reported that it lost 473,000 premium video net subscribers during Q2 2021, narrowing 47% from net subscriber loss of 887,000 in Q2 2020.
- Premium video gross subscriber additions for Q2 were 492,000, up 2% from gross additions of 481,000 prior year.
- AT&T’s aggregate premium video subscriptions at Q2 end were 15.41 million, down 13% from 17.71 million prior year.
- The DIRECTV churn rate improved to 1.87% in Q2 2021, versus 2.42% in Q2 2020.
- Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video continue to win subscribers from the TV industry, Reuters reports.
- AT&T sold a 30% stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG Capital in Feb., leading to the creation of New DirecTV.
- Price action: T shares traded higher by 0.31% at $28.51 on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media