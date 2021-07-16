5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 5.15 Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) - P/E: 3.43 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) - P/E: 8.43 Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) - P/E: 7.46 Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) - P/E: 8.46

Most recently, Bunge reported earnings per share at 3.13, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 3.05. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.45%, which has decreased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 2.56%.

Big Lots saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.59 in Q4 to 2.62 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 1.98% last quarter.

SpartanNash has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.56, which has increased by 30.23% compared to Q4, which was 0.43. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.99%, which has decreased by 0.23% from 4.22% last quarter.

Most recently, Graham Hldgs reported earnings per share at 4.18, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 11.38. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.97%, which has decreased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 0.98%.

Amcon Distributing has reported Q2 earnings per share at 4.33, which has decreased by 22.26% compared to Q1, which was 5.57. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.51%, which has decreased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 0.54%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.