Truist Downgrades SciPlay To Hold; Reduced Price Target Implies 6% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Truist Downgrades SciPlay To Hold; Reduced Price Target Implies 6% Upside
  • Truist analyst Matthew Thornton downgraded SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $18, down from $20, implying a 6% upside.
  • It follows the company's parent Scientific Games Corp's (NASDAQ: SGMSproposal to acquire the remaining outstanding shares in a tax-free all-stock transaction. 
  • There is unlikely to be a meaningful upside to the transaction, Thornton stated. 
  • Thornton added the deal values SciPlay at just over $17 per share based on yesterday's closing prices.
  • Price action: SCPL shares closed higher by 10.55% at $16.98 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for SCPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Truist SecuritiesDowngradesBuyHold
Mar 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SCPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech Media

